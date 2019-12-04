Corey Simms Claps Back Jeremy Calvert After Reunion

Corey Simms Claps Back at Jeremy Calvert After ‘TM2’ Reunion: ‘Miranda Has Been Nothing But Great’ to the Twins

Reality TV
Dec 4, 2019 4:20 pm·
Taking a stand. Corey Simms released a passionate message defending his wife, Miranda Simms, after Jeremy Calvert talked about the issues they are having during the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, December 3. The MTV alum took to Twitter to air out his grievances, claiming his wife has been “nothing but great” to Ali and Aleeah since the beginning. Corey’s response comes after Jeremy said he “doesn’t agree with a lot of s–t” that Leah Messer’s first husband does, while also alleging that Corey’s wife, Miranda, “wants zero to do with the twins.” Scroll through the gallery for details.

