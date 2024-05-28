Mila Kunis Wants More Serious Roles in the Future

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be reprising their roles as Jackie and Kelso in That ‘90s Show season 2, and a source exclusively tells In Touch that Mila turned down a role because “she’s way more focused on landing a serious acting role next,” even if that means she has to spend time away from home and Ashton.

“Mila doesn’t need more sitcom gigs and still has her very cushy Family Guy voice-acting gig to keep one toe in the comedy world, but with acting in live action, she’s going in a different direction and wants to get back to making interesting, important movies if she can,” the insider continues. “It’s been 15 years since her edgy role in Black Swan broke through and she wants to get back to that kind of serious work. Yes, Ashton has basically become a full time investor and she’s followed him into that world with her own level of success, but this isn’t about money.”

The source says that Mila, 40, is “on the hunt for material that really speaks to her soul,” and “that’s not a journey she and Ashton can go on together.”

“She has to do this herself and she has to challenge herself like never before. It’s going to be a re-invention, it’s going to take patience, but this is her choice and Ashton just has to live with it, even if it means Mila has to go to Europe or another far-flung location,” the insider concludes.

Mila and Ashton, 46, first met on the set of That ​’70s Show when Mila was only 14 years old. Ashton was 20 at the time, and fans loved the on-again, off-again relationship of their characters Michael Kelso and Jackie Burke. Mila went on to date Home Alone superstar Macaulay Culkin for eight years while Ashton famously married Demi Moore in 2005.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Macaulay, 43, and Mila quietly went their separate ways in January 2011, and Ashton and Demi, 61, announced their divorce that same year in November. The Luckiest Girl Alive star and Ashton reconnected at the Golden Globe awards in 2012, and just a few short months later, they shared their first official kiss.

Mila and Ashton kept things casual at first, and Ashton even joked that they were “living out” the plot of their respective movies Friends With Benefits and Just Friends. However, it didn’t take long for their relationship to become more serious and Mila and Ashton moved in together in April 2012.

Ashton popped the question in February 2014, and the following month they announced they were expecting their first child. Mila gave birth in October 2014, and the couple officially tied the knot in July 2015. They went on to welcome a second baby in November 2016.