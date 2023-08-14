Retired NFL star Michael Oher, whose story about being taken in by a Memphis couple while he was a teenager was chronicled in the 2009 film The Blind Side, racked up a massive net worth as a professional athlete. However, he’s now claiming he lost out on millions that went to the Touhy family, saying they never formally adopted him and cashed in on business deals made in his name.

What Is Michael Oher’s Net Worth?

The former offensive tackle has a $16 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Has Michael Oher Made Money?

The former University of Mississippi standout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. Michael signed a five-year, $13.8 million contract with the team and would go on to win his first Super Bowl ring with the team in 2013 when the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

After a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2014, Michael signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers worth $7 million in March 2015. In June of the following year, the star athlete signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension with the Panthers, which included a $9.5 million guaranteed sum. Michael was released by the squad in July 2017 after a failed physical, having suffered a concussion the prior season. He then retired from the NFL at the age of 30.

Michael is a published author, writing the 2011 best selling memoir, I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness to The Blind Side and Beyond.

Why Did Michel Oher File a Lawsuit Against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy?

On August 9, 2023, Michael filed a petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, claiming the couple never formally adopted him after taking him into their home as a high school student and raising him as part of their family, In Touch can confirm. He now claims that shortly after turning 18 in 2004, the pair had him sign a document making them his legal conservators with the right to make business deals in his name.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing stated. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Michael is asking the court for an accounting of money the Tuohys made using his name, a fair share of the profits and compensatory and punitive damages.

“Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control,” the petition stated. “All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher.”

The Blind Side, which won Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne while Sean was played by Tim McGraw, made more than $300 million in U.S. box office totals.