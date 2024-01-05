Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, is demanding more than $561,000 from her late son’s estate to help cover legal bills ​procured while battling the estate executors regarding a lucrative business deal, In Touch can confirm.

Katherine, 93, explained that the law firm Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro (Glasser Weil) charged her $561,548 for legal services provided in ​the legal battle against Michael’s estate, according to legal paperwork filed on December 28, 2023, and​ viewed by In Touch, stemming from a confidential deal made to revitalize the estate’s worth.

When Michael died at the age of 50 in 2009, his children Prince, Paris and Blanket were named as his beneficiaries of the estate that’s worth more than $2 billion. However, the “Thriller” singer also created the Katherine Jackson Trust that was intended to take care of her for the rest of her life.

Meanwhile, Michael named John Branca and John McClain as the executors of his estate. They have reportedly run into issues with his family over the years, claiming that the Jackson family has taken advantage of the estate and earned millions of ​dollars through several deals.

Branca and McClain previously asked the court to approve a secret deal they received in 2023, which they allegedly said would be very ​profitable. After Katherine opposed the deal, the estate argued the Jackson matriarch had previously objected to deals that ultimately turned out successful. For example, Katherine wasn’t on board with the estate releasing Michael’s concert film, This is It!, which turned out to be a box office and financial success.

Following Katherine’s objections, the judge sided with the estate and said they could go through with the new deal. She then appealed the decision a few days later, asking a higher court to review the situation.

Katherine stated that her appeal is ongoing in her latest motion. However, she argued that the estate should be held responsible for reimbursing her for a portion of her legal fees.

Throughout the original case, Katherine paid her law firm to do several tasks including interviewing family members, gathering documents, preparing exhibits for trial and trial briefs, examining and cross-examining witnesses and more.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The mother of 10 added that the law firm billed her $561,548.48 for a portion of the appeal work, which was done between April 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023.

Katherine went on to argue that the estate can afford to cover the fees because it has “ample resources” and has “much more than will be necessary to pay its anticipated expenses.”

Branca and McClain have not yet responded to Katherine’s filing. ​​However, she will get to discuss the matter in court because a hearing date has been set for March 7, 2024.

Reps for Katherine did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.