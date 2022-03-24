Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Jackson, celebrated his five-year anniversary with girlfriend Molly Schirmang on Wednesday, March 23, posting a sweet series of photos of their adventures together on Instagram. Get to know the girl dating the King of Pop’s son!

Prince and Molly Celebrated Five Years of Dating

The photos show the pair traveling together, riding around on a red Vespa and graduating college side by side. Prince, 25, also included a romantic pic of him kissing Molly on the cheek with mist-covered mountains in the backdrop.

“5 year together. Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between. Love you babs,” Prince wrote in his caption.

Courtesy of Prince Jackson/Instagram

They Have the Jackson Family’s Support

His celebrity family members also chimed in to celebrate the young couple. His aunt La Toya Jackson commented, “Congrats on 5, sending you guys much love!!!” His cousins TJ Jackson and Taryll Jackson, sons of Tito Jackson, showed their support by commenting with lots of red heart emojis.

They Keep a Low Profile

For the most part, Prince has kept his relationship with Molly private. After concealing their relationship for over a year, Prince and Molly finally took their couple status public in March 2018. Since then, they have been seen attending events together and traveling the world.

How Did They Meet?

The pair met at Loyola Marymount University, where they both attended as students. They got together during their time there and have been inseparable ever since.

Although many details about Molly remain private, Prince has shared his appreciation for her many times on social media.

“I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together,” he wrote on an Instagram post celebrating their previous anniversary. “It’s so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do, usually revolving around food.”

They Are Very Happy Together!

Prince, who graduated from the university in 2019 with cum laude honors and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, has shared plenty of cute photos of his girlfriend on social media. It seems the two are super happy, with Prince saying in a 2018 interview with People that they are “well-rounded.”

“I think in everything there’s an important balance,” he said. “I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very — I don’t want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer.”