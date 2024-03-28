Previews for MJ: The Musical are officially underway in London and Michael Jackson’s three grown children made a rare public appearance together at the show. The trio showed up at the Prince Edward Theatre and posed for photos on Wednesday, March 27.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket) looked all grown up as they dressed to the nines to honor their late father. While Paris, 25, and Prince, 27, often attend public events, Bigi, 22, lives a much more low-key life. However, he joined his older siblings for this special occasion.