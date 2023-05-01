Meghan’s Trainor’s future husband had to be a man who didn’t mind an NSFW lifestyle. Fortunately, the “All About That Bass” artist’s spouse, Daryl Sabara, is a good sport whenever she’s shared TMI details about their marriage – from their sex life to bathroom moments.

The Grammy Award winner and the Spy Kids actor briefly met at a party in 2014 and didn’t reunite until 2016 during a double date with Chloë Grace Moretz and her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Meghan revealed that Daryl “was the best kisser ever” and even gushed over their hot and heavy moments.

“No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl,” she gushed. “He is obsessed with it — every inch.”

Since the couple hit it off right from the start, their love story effortlessly blossomed, and they tied the knot in 2018. In February 2021, Meghan and Daryl welcomed their first child, son Riley. Two years later, the duo announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 in January 2023.

While the “Dear Future Husband” singer was proud to announce her second pregnancy, Meghan didn’t hesitate to share the details on her and the Polar Express star’s sex life.

During an April 2023 appearance on the “Workin’ On It” podcast, Meghan revealed that her vaginismus diagnosis made her and Daryl’s bedroom moments “painful” at times. (Vaginismus is a condition when the vagina’s muscles can squeeze or tighten when anything enters it, according to WebMD).

“I thought every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex,” the Massachusetts native said. “[It’s] to the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’”

However, Meghan and Daryl don’t let anything get in the way of their love. The duo knows how to find the humor in any given situation, including using the bathroom together, which she opened up about in October 2021.

“Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time,” the Billboard Music Award winner explained on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast at the time. “So, I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

She continued, “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

“The amount of times that we pee at the same time in the middle of the night makes me so grateful that I have two toilets because I don’t have to wait for him or he doesn’t have to wait for me,” Meghan added. “We’re so in sync. It is gross, but I love it.”

Scroll down to see the TMI comments Meghan’s said about her marriage to Daryl.