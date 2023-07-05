She’s their mother! Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, became parents of two when they welcomed their second ​child in July. Keep scrolling to meet the couple’s kids, learn about their family and more.

How Many Kids Do Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Have?

The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – welcomed baby No. 1, son Riley, on February 8, 2021.

Nearly two years later, Meghan and Daryl announced they were expanding their family in January.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” the “Made You Look” singer shared via Instagram on January 30.

After they revealed that baby No. 2 is a boy in April, Meghan gave birth to their son Barry Bruce Trainor on July 1, 2023.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the Massachusetts native captioned photo of the couple cradling the newborn in the hospital via Instagram. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

What Has Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Said About Parenthood?

Both Meghan and Daryl have gushed about being parents since welcoming Riley.

“You know how the clichés say, ‘You don’t know what love is until you have your own child’? It’s just more chances of your heart being destroyed because you love something so much,” the “Dear Future Husband” singer told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022 about her eldest son. “Like, when he was a week old, I cried every time I thought anything bad could happen. I had all these racing, horrifying thoughts, and it was just because of how much I loved this nugget, this new person. Everything is just extra important. It’s a wake-up call.”

Meanwhile, the Spy Kids star told People in June that Riley was “so ready to have a permanent friend” in his younger sibling.

Do Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Want More Kids?

Meghan has been open about wanting to have a big family.

“I’m ready for three more kids!” she told People in September 2021.

Courtesy of Meghan Trainor/Instagram

It appears that Meghan is still hoping to have four kids. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant,” she told People in January following her second pregnancy announcement. “And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”