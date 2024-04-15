Meghan Markle fans will likely be disappointed to learn that they won’t get an inside look into her home with husband Prince Harry in her upcoming Netflix series, as the show won’t be filmed in their mansion.

Instead of being filmed at their house, a source revealed to The Daily Mail that the show will be filmed at another property in their Montecito, California, neighborhood. “Netflix has rented a house in Montecito for filming,” the insider added.

Netflix announced their new show with Meghan, 42, on April 11. The upcoming non-fiction series will document the Duchess of Sussex enjoying “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” per Deadline.

Many fans were likely expecting the show to be filmed at the couple’s home, as their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was filmed at the property.

In addition to filming Meghan’s show for the streaming service, she and Harry, 39, also signed a deal with Netflix to produce a series about the world of professional polo via their Archewell Productions company.

The polo series will “provide viewers [with] unprecedented access to the world of professional polo’. Both Harry and Meghan will serve as executive producers,” according to Netflix. “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Not only is Meghan getting involved in production on the two projects, but she is also keeping busy with her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The former Suits actress announced the endeavor in a series of social media posts in March, urging fans to sign up for the website.

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Meghan has been making headlines after sister-in-law Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from Kate and her husband, Prince William, in 2020 when they stepped down from their royal duties. The royal family members continued to keep their distance in recent years, while the status of their relationships are unknown amid Kate’s illness.

Kate, 42, confirmed her cancer diagnosis just two months after she was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery. The mother of three stepped out of the spotlight to recover, which sparked many conspiracy theories about her wellbeing.

Now that Kate’s illness has been made public, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the news “has been a real shock” for Meghan. “But she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,” he added.