Meghan Markle reportedly dropped longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney in 2020 over a racism scandal. Now, it appears the two haven’t yet patched things up, as the stylist just shared a post about “losing friends” and that “better ones come along.”

The quote appeared on the 41-year-old’s Instagram stories on June 27. It began, “Life changes. “You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone.”

It then pivoted to read, “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.” Jessica credited the quote to @thirdeyethoughts.

Meghan, 39, and Jessica had been best friends dating back to the actress’ time in Toronto while filming the legal drama Suits. Jessica’s three children were in Meghan’s wedding party when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Jessica even accompanied Meghan on her first royal tour abroad, styling the newly minted Duchess of Sussex while she and Harry visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October 2018.

The former I Do, Redo host and Good Morning America style correspondent’s empire ended up crumbling when she was accused of exercising her “white privilege” against Black beauty influencer Sasha Exeter in June 2020.

Sasha had made a generic call out to other influencers in the style and beauty field out for not posting about the Black Lives Matter movement. In an 11-minute video, Sasha later accused Jessica of taking it too personally and threatening her livelihood by talking to her sponsors about not working with her anymore.

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” the Canadian lifestyle blogger explained.

She continued, “Listen, I’m by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin.”

“And that, my friend, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” she added. “Textbook white privilege really, in my personal opinion.”

Jessica seemed to reference Meghan — who is mixed race — in her public apology when she wrote, “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

The scandal not only cost Jessica her wedding redo reality show and her job at GMA, but she also lost one of the most famous women in the world as her best friend and confidante.

“Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking,” a friend of Meghan’s told the Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

While Meghan has not spoken out about the status of her friendship with Jessica, the stylist did share a supportive message to her former bestie the day before her bombshell CBS interview.

Next to a March 5, 2021, Instagram photo of the ladies enjoying a glass of wine over dinner in Meghan’s pre-royal days, Jessica wrote, “I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”