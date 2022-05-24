Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been hospitalized after suffering a possible stroke, according to photos obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, May 24.

Pictures showed the 77-year-old getting loaded up in an ambulance while wearing an oxygen mask. He was transported to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, from Tijuana, Mexico, where he resides, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the outlet reported.

Thomas’ hospitalization comes weeks before Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which Meghan, 40, and husband Prince Harry confirmed they’ll be attending with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The four-day event will be the first time the Sussexes have returned to the U.K. as a family since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed in May.

Multiple events take place during the Jubilee, including a concert, Trooping the Color, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving.

The Trooping the Color has become somewhat iconic since the entire royal family usually steps out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a ceremony is performed by regiments of the British Army.

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

However, this year, Meghan and Harry will not join their family on the balcony for the event after the Queen released a statement saying only full-time working royals would be appear.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a statement from the palace read.

The Duchess of Sussex and her dad have been estranged since May 2018 when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to her wedding to Harry. Prior to their wedding, Thomas claimed he suffered two heart attacks, and he later leaked a personal letter from her. Since then, he’s made several public attempts to reach out to Meghan and Harry.

He claimed he heard about the arrival of Lilibet “on the radio” after her birth in June 2021 and insisted he should be given a second chance with his daughter.

“I apologized a hundred times for it. I’m not bitter, I’m confused. I just don’t have the answer. I want an answer,” he said, adding that Meghan and Harry have been “cold” toward him, during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia one week after his granddaughter’s birth. “If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine but I haven’t. So I just want an answer.”