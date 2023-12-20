Meghan Markle showed support to her favorite instant coffee brand Clevr Blends by popping up in a holiday advertisement video for the company. She starred as an employee in the Instagram clip and received some criticism for her appearance.

“Hollywood’s biggest loser of 2023,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That’s utter embarrassment. From royal to soil.” Another commenter claimed that Meghan, 42, had a “fall from grace” and someone else agreed, adding, “How the mighty have fallen.”

However, for the most part, the comments were positive, with fans praising the brand for scoring Meghan’s endorsement. “The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits,” one person joked. “She is a multitasking QUEEN.” Someone else said, “The most hardworking person ever. Extend my love to her.”

The footage featured Clevr’s cofounder Hannah Mendoza giving a tour of the company’s headquarters. While making her way around the premises, she pointed out all of the different teams hard at work. The Duchess of Sussex was noticeably a member of every single team on the floor.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ,” Hannah said. “Without them, we would be nothing. Our fulfillment crew, lovingly packing your lattes. They’ve been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2019. Our very smart, only slightly nerdy, digital team, making sure the website doesn’t crash again like it did last year. Finally, the glue that literally holds us together – the incredible, resilient ops team.”

At the end of the video, Meghan walked past one of the employees and gave them a fist bump right in front of the camera.

The former Suits star, who stepped away from acting in 2017 amid her relationship with Prince Harry, invested in Clevr Blends in 2020. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness,” she shared at the time. “I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, who tied the knot in 2018, stepped away from the royal family at the beginning of 2020 and moved to California later that year. They have been living a much more private life with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in recent years.

While testifying in his security case against the U.K.’s Home Office on December 7, Harry explained why he felt the need to move his family across the pond.

“The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States,” he explained. “That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”