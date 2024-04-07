Wendell Pierce Gave Meghan Markle Advice Before Marrying Harry

Suits star Wendell Pierce shared the advice he gave to Meghan Markle before she departed the popular TV series in 2017 and married Prince Harry.

“I’m always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the Prince,” Wendell, 60, told E! News on April 6. “I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You’re going to be in this bubble. I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends, and I hope you count me in that number.’”

The Wire alum continued, “I’m so grateful that I was able to express that to her before the whirlwind engagement in a wedding and becoming the Duchess.”

Wendell played Meghan’s onscreen father in Suits, and the two became close. Since Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the States, Wendell’s been able to reunite with her.

“We were at a public function together and she was receiving an award,” the Elsbeth star told the publication. “It was great to see them because there’s this public persona, and then it’s the two that I know.”

Before joining the royal family, Meghan played the role of Rachel Zane on Suits from the first season in 2011. She left at the end of season 17 when her character married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. Since her time in front of the camera, Meghan has tackled several projects including a podcast, “Archetypes,” which takes a closer look at the stereotypes and labels women face on a regular basis.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative,” Meghan said in a statement after “Archetypes” won Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards. “And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.”

The mom of two also recently launched American Riviera Orchard, her own lifestyle brand. According to trademark documents filed on February 2 and obtained by In Touch, American Riviera Orchard will reportedly focus on food, home, downloadable e-books, general lifestyle wares and more.

“She’s been working on this for over a year,” an insider told Page Six in an article published on March 14. “It’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about.”