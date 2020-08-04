Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Prince Harry‘s wife received a sweet message from Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Kate amid their alleged feud.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” the couple wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, along with a cake and balloon emoji.

In the comments, fans reacted to tension in the royal family. “The Cambridges, classy as always,” one user wrote, while another added, “You guys are being the bigger person and I [clapping emojis] for that.” A third simply wrote, “Classy, classy, classy.”

The former Suits actress, 39, and her husband, 35, stepped back as senior members of the firm in January to become “financially independent.”

Shutterstock

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in a lengthy caption on their now-defunct Instagram. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages.”

At the time, a source told In Touch Harry didn’t think his relatives did enough to embrace Meghan. “Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the source said, before adding that “there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins.”

“The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

The couple are now residing in Los Angeles, and though William and Kate “respect” the pair’s “right” to a new life, they didn’t approve of “the way” they’ve “gone about it,” a separate source told In Touch. “The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” the insider explained.

Despite “what’s happened,” the royals won’t be “exiling” the couple from the family, so perhaps Will and Kate are extending an olive branch.