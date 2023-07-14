Not a fan! Meghan King slammed Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, as a “slimeball narcissist.”

Meghan, 38, made her negative feelings about Luis, 48, known when she compared him to Vicki Gunvalson’s ex Brooks Ayers, who previously faked having cancer.

“He’s 100 percent in the Brooks realm,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said while appearing on the Wednesday, July 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live. “He’s a terrible dude.”

Vicki, 61, famously discovered that Brooks, 54, forged medical documents to make it appear as if he was undergoing cancer treatment. He later admitted to making everything up in November 2015.

Luis has never faked a medical problem like Ayers, though several Real Housewives fans have taken issue with his controversial behavior both before and after he married Teresa, 51.

His most recent controversy took place in June, when his ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser hit him with a restraining order and claimed that he harassed her.

“The allegation is that [Luis] hired Richard ‘Bo’ Dietl’s private investigation company to place his documented employee ‘Elaine Boxer’ as a fraudulent undercover covert plant using the fake name ‘Elana Berkelhammer’ to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses,” Vanessa’s attorney, Douglas Anton, told Us Weekly on June 7.

He went on to allege that Luis was attempting to “intimidate” Vanessa, who is a licensed therapist that specializes in narcissistic abuse.

The attorney claimed that “Elaine” visited Vanessa “three or four times” as a patient, adding that she “strangely” asked about the therapist’s past relationship with Luis. Douglas stated that the protective order was sought out of fear.

“The manner in which [Luis] went about fraudulently invading her profession raises the level of fear in that, even with prior Civil Restraint Orders/ Agreements in place that codify that he and she are mutually not to have this type of conduct to or against each other, he seemingly acts with contempt of same,” the lawyer explained. “This has got to stop. So that we are clear, it is a 100 percent documented evidentiary fact that the woman who faked being a patient of my client for several sessions was, at that time, in February of 2023, an employee of Dietl.”

Luis has not publicly responded to the claims.

The businessman married the longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey star in 2022.

Luis faced plenty of drama during season 13 of the Bravo show, including a heated fight with Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, during the reunion on June 13.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are,” Joe, 43, told Luis. “That’s why I don’t respect you, and I held it in for so long.”

Luis quickly denied his brother-in-law’s claim. Meanwhile, Joe refused to elaborate on why he made the comment.

Teresa then chimed in to defend her husband.

“Don’t say that to my husband!” the mother of four told her brother. “He treats me f–king amazing.”