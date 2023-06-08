Legal drama. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are being sued by a woman who claimed she was injured while at a property that the couple owned and was responsible for maintaining, In Touch can confirm.

In the legal paperwork obtained by In Touch, Blanca Hernandez claimed the incident occurred on January 27, 2021, when she was staying at the property in New Jersey. Prior to her stay at the property, there was no relationship between Hernandez and the couple.

Hernandez alleged that the property was kept in a “negligent, careless and reckless manner,” which caused her injury.

She claimed she sustained “diverse injuries, great pain, and suffering, and has incurred and will continue in the future to incur extensive medical expenses, permanent injuries, suffered physical and emotional injuries of both a temporary and permanent nature, suffered considerable pain and anguish, loss of wages” and “other special damages.”

Hernandez has asked for unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which was filed on December 12, 2022. Meanwhile she has also asked that Melissa, 44, and Joe, 43, and their company, Gorga Enterprises, Inc, preserve all physical and electronic information that is related to her employment.

Joe and Melissa denied that they are negligent in the case when they filed their response on April 24, 2023.

According to the legal paperwork, the couple responded to Hernandez’s claims and alleged that she caused her own injuries and argued that they are “not liable” in the situation.

“[Hernandez’s] injuries and damages, if any, were the result of circumstances over which this/these Defendant(s) had no control or right of control and this/these Defendant(s) is/are not liable therefore,” their crossclaim read.

The Bravo stars demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed, while they also asked the court to order Hernandez to allow them to view her medical records.

The case is currently ongoing in the New Jersey court system.

Neither Joe nor Melissa have publicly commented on the case. However, the couple has made headlines for their ongoing feud with Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice.

Shutterstock

Teresa, 51, recently accused Melissa and Joe of turning her into the authorities when she was arrested in 2013 alongside her then-husband, Joe Giudice.

The former couple was convicted of fraud in 2015. Teresa served 11 months in prison and was released in December 2015, while Joe, 51, spent three years in prison before he was deported to his native Italy in March 2019.

During the RHONJ season 13 reunion on May 30, Teresa declared she believed Melissa was responsible for her arrest. The Love Italian Style author denied her sister-in-law’s allegations, while Teresa later took back the claims during the June 6 episode.