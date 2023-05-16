Getting personal. Megan Fox opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and how she views her body.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me,” Megan, 37, told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in her cover story published on Monday, May 15. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

Body dysmorphic disorder is “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others,” according to Mayo Clinic.

She then reflected on how special it felt to model for Sports Illustrated because she has always had a difficult time viewing herself as beautiful.

“When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way,” Megan shared. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure.”

Despite knowing that many view her as a sex symbol, the Jennifer’s Body actress predicted she will never have an easy time accepting her appearance. “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” she said.

When Megan was asked what she hopes strangers notice about her when they meet her for the first time, her answer had nothing to do with what she looks like. “I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it’s special,” she said.

The Transformers actress opened up about her body dysmorphia amid rumors that there’s trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

After the pair became engaged in January 2022, they sparked split rumors when Megan appeared to snub MGK, 33, as he leaned in for a kiss at the Daily Front Row Awards in April 2022.

While the couple remained together amid the speculation, there appeared to be more problems when Megan deleted all photos of MGK from her Instagram account in February 2023. She then shared a now-deleted photo with a cryptic caption that read, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The Tennessee native’s suspicious social media activity came amid rumors that the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer had cheated on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

When a fan suggested that Megan’s cryptic post was shared because MGK “probably got with Sophie,” the New Girl actress fired back by writing, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Meanwhile, the “Do or Die” musician denied she was romantically involved with both MGK and Megan. “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” Sophie’s rep told Page Six on February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

They were last spotted together during a trip to Hawaii in April.