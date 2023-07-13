Lamar Odom is a family man and is the proud father to three children. However, he faced tragedy when his youngest son, Jayden, passed away in 2005. Keep scrolling to meet the retired athlete’s children, learn about his family and more.

How Many Kids Does Lamar Odom Have?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her first child, daughter Destiny Odom, in 1998 with his former girlfriend Liza Morales. The couple went on to welcome their second child, son, Lamar Jr., in 2002.

Lamar and Liza welcomed their third child, son Jayden, in 2005. Jayden died in June 2006 when he was just 6 and a half months old from sudden infant death syndrome while sleeping.

What Has Lamar Odom Said About the Death Of His Son Jayden?

Lamar opened up about Jayden’s death when he was competing on Celebrity Big Brother in February 2022.

“Even [when my son was] six months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room, his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up,” he said at the time, adding that Jayden was a “special” baby.

The former E! star added that Jayden’s death is “something I don’t think I’d ever get over.”

“But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he’s not too far away,” he continued. “And I know I’ll see him in an afterlife.”

How Many Times Have Lamar Odom Been Married?

The former athlete married Khloé Kardashian after just one month of dating in September 2009.

Fans got to see their dynamic play out on KUWTK and their spinoff, Khloé & Lamar, which aired from 2011 until 2012.

Khloé filed for divorce from Lamar in December 2013, though their proceedings were put on hold when he was found unresponsive at a brothel in Nevada following a near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Following the incident, Lamar credited Khloé with helping him recover and even called her his “angel.”

“When I woke up out of the coma, my memory was terrible and I couldn’t walk or talk,” Lamar told BuzzFeed News in 2019. “Just her spirit, always being there, her bringing pictures of my mother, my grandmother, just to help me bring my memory back.”

Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Despite Khloé being there for Lamar during his difficult time, the reality stars moved forward with their divorce, and it was finalized in 2016.

Lamar later moved on with Sabrina Parr and they became engaged in November 2019. However, it wasn’t meant to be, and they called it quits in 2020.