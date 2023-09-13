Taylor Swift made quite the entrance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, arriving at the tail end of the red carpet in a stunning black gown. The “Karma” singer took her place in the audience next to Ice Spice — an interaction that had Swiftie’s hearts melting.

Taylor, 33, was spotted in the crowd chatting with the rapper before picking up the first award of the night for Best Pop for the song “Anti-Hero.” NSYNC presented the songstress with the trophy, and also handed her a friendship bracelet, something Swifties have loved doing at Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Before heading up to the stage to accept the award, Taylor gave Ice Spice, 23, the biggest hug. The pair recently collaborated on the remix of “Karma,” which was released in May. During her acceptance speech, Taylor reflected on “slinking around into different genres” and expressed gratitude to her fans who have supported her throughout her nearly two decades in the music business.

But Taylor’s career has faced its fair share of ridicule and drama, proving just how resilient the songwriter is. The “Karma” remix dropped just after Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy made controversial comments about Ice Spice during Adam Friedland’s podcast. Taylor and Matty, 34, were linked with their whirlwind romance on full display from May to June.

The drama between Ice and Matty began after she expressed that she was “obsessed” with the 1975 in an interview with Elle in January 2023. During his appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” in February, Matty referred to the “Princess Diana” rapper as “Inuit Spice Girl.”

During an April 2023 concert, Matty apologized to the crowd for his comments directed toward Ice.

“I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said at the time. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.” Since collaborating with Ice, Taylor has had nothing but good things to say about working with the young talent. She has not directly acknowledged the controversy between her former flame and new friend. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Taylor wrote on Instagram on May 24.