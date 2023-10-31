Matthew Perry’s friends weren’t “prepared” for his death, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Thinking of Matthew at his home, which truly was his sanctuary in his sobriety, all alone in his final moments is just plain heartbreaking,” the source tells In Touch on Monday, October 30. “It’s all anyone was talking about. Wondering how they could have prevented what seems to have been a senseless, tragic accident.”

While the insider notes that Matthew’s loved ones know “thinking about how his death could have been prevented isn’t going to bring him back,” it’s “how his friends and family are coping with this massive loss.”

“He was on great terms with his family, his sober community and of course his beloved cast,” the source continues. “Jen [Aniston], Courteney [Cox] and the rest of them have been talking nonstop since the news broke. Matthew was beloved and he will be remembered fondly.”

Matthew’s assistant found him unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday, October 28. Paramedics weren’t able to revive him following the apparent drowning and the Friends alum died at 54 years old

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy on Matthew one day after his death. However, his cause of death was listed as “deferred” pending toxicology results.

Prior to his death, Matthew had been open about his substance abuse issues. He discussed the topic in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and revealed he spent over $9 million in attempts to get sober through rehab stints and other means.

“I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble,” Matthew wrote in the book, admitting his substance abuse issues began after Friends premiered in 1994. “But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.’”

The Fools Rush In star added, “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season. When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Matthew explained he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and weighed only 128 lbs. at one point while filming the beloved sitcom.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Two days after his death, Matthew’s Friends costars broke their silence about his passing.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer, 54, Courteney, 59, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a joint statement, obtained by People. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Their statement continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”