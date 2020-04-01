The premiere of Little People, Big World aired on Tuesday, March 31, and as Amy Roloff promised, we’re getting a more in-depth look at some of the TLC family’s big life moments they’ve already shared on social media. As expected, Matt Roloff, 58, and his ex-wife had plenty of awkward tension as she prepared to move out of her house on the farm. At one point, during his confessional, he threw so much shade at the 55-year-old that a producer stepped in to defend her. Uh, drama!

Of course, there were plenty of adorable Jackson moments to counteract the farm ~dramz~. For one, the 2-year-old’s grandpa built him an airplane after Tori Roloff, 28, revealed that he was below the height requirements to go on the ride at the carnival. We’ve got all this and more in our new weekly video series, “The Roloff Report”!

Every week we’ll be giving you an update on the TLC family, spotlighting the best moments you may have missed from the Roloff kids — Ember, Bode, Jackson, and Lilah — and highlighting the most precious parent moments, as well. In the video above, we also break down how each member of the family is spending their time during the coronavirus quarantine. Just *wait* until you see Jackson — it looks like he’s living his best life!

Instagram

While Matt didn’t address a future engagement with girlfriend Caryn Chandler on the premiere of LPBW, he did take to his Instagram comments while it was airing on March 31 to touch on the topic. After a fan wrote, “Marry that girl! She’s a gem!” he replied with, “Yes she is!! #andmaybeiwill :))”

Prior to that, the father-of-four revealed on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast, which was released on March 23, he and Caryn wanted to let Amy and her fiancé Chris Marek’s wedding happen first. “There’s no immediate wedding bells yet but there are on Amy’s side,” he explained. “Caryn and I are kind of waiting to let their excitement play out.”

With so much tension still brewing between the exes, it makes sense that Matt would want to wait to let Amy have her moment. On the season 20 premiere, Caryn even admitted that the dynamic between the former spouses has put a strain on their own relationship.

“When Matt was waiting for Amy to make all these decisions — you know what? It affected our relationship I think more than either one of us or anybody realized,” she said. “And I think since Matt owns his side of the farm, he’s just happier. But, you know, Matt still owns that side of the farm with Amy, so we’re not done yet.”

Here’s to hoping everyone gets their happy ending!