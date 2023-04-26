Matt Roloff is in a bit of trouble when it comes to his family farm. The Little People, Big World star’s Roloff Farms Inc. was dissolved by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on April 13 after he failed to submit an annual report for 2023, according to online records​ viewed by In Touch.

The TLC star, 61, had submitted an article of incorporation in February 2016, and renewed it the same month every year that followed. According to online records, Matt ​failed to do so in 2023 when it was due, and now the business has been listed as “inactive.”

But that doesn’t mean the family farm is shut down, as Matt teased the return of the much-anticipated pumpkin event in the fall of 2023. “Yes, Pumpkin Season is happening this year,” the business’s official account shared in an April 19, 2023, Instagram Story. “We’ve got a few questions about this, so wanted to confirm. Mark your calendars, it’s on!”

Matt Roloff did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

As for what penalties Matt might face with an inactive business, Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website says, “Those who do business with an unregistered assumed business name may not have standing in court to pursue or defend legal actions. They also may find it difficult to do business, for example, getting licenses, opening bank accounts and entering into contracts.”

Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff bought 34 acres and a farmhouse in a state of much-needed repairs in 1990. The Helvetia, Oregon, property was then transformed into a family farm and expanded in 2010 when the pair purchased an 80-acre property next to theirs. Matt and Amy raised their four children, twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 29, and Jacob, 26, on the farm, which has become known for its annual autumn pumpkin season.

The family patriarch put the house and 16 acres of land up for sale in July 2022 for a whopping $4 million. Matt announced via Instagram, “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” adding, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

That October, Matt pulled the listing and decided to rent out the home to guests instead. In December 2022 it became available via Airbnb for $651 a night. The rental includes the entire fully furnished and decorated home, the six-car garage that was converted into a game room, as well as a pool and hot tub.

Matt announced his engagement to his girlfriend of six years, Caryn Chandler, on April 19. The pair are planning a “simple but elegant” wedding in 2024.