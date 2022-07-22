Margot Robbie has proved to be more than just a talented actress. With a successful production company and executive producer and producer credits across film and television, Margot is becoming a quite an impressive Hollywood power player. Keep reading for Margot’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Margot Robbie’s Net Worth?

The Wolf of Wall Street star is worth approximately $26 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Margot Robbie Is One of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses

In a time when movie and TV studios are cutting costs, Margot has proved to be a very bankable star, and thus she’s been compensated accordingly. She’s earning a $12.5 million paycheck for her upcoming Barbie movie, Variety reported on July 21, 2022, which makes her one of Hollywood’s highest paid actresses.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie Has Her Own Popular Film Franchise

The Australia native landed the coveted role of Harley Quinn in 2016’s DC Comics-based Suicide Squad. Margot got her own Harley Quinn solo movie, 2020’s Birds of Prey, which went on to earn more than $200 million worldwide, proving her anti-hero character can carry her own film. Margot will be reprising the role again in the upcoming Gotham City Sirens.

Margot Robbie Is a Successful Film and TV Producer

She started her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014, alongside future husband Tom Ackerley and two friends, which focused on finding female-driven projects. Margot bet on the company’s success by starring in their first major film, 2017’s I, Tonya, as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. The movie and Margot’s performance won widespread praise from critics and earned the blonde beauty her first Oscar nomination as Best Actress in a Leading Role. Her costar, Allison Janney, went on to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film as Tonya’s mother, LaVona Golden.

LuckyChap moved into TV by selling the comedy series Dollface to Hulu in 2018, where Margot served as executive producer on the show’s first two seasons. She also worked in the same capacity on the 2021 Netflix 10-part miniseries Maid starring Margaret Qualley. Not only does Margot have a producer credit on Barbie, but her other film production credits also include Terminal, Dreamland, Promising Young Woman, Birds of Prey and a female-driven yet untitled Oceans Eleven movie that is in pre-production. Now that’s how you build a film career empire!