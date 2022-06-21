Model and actress Cara Delevingne does it all — and her net worth proves it. Despite dropping out of boarding school at a young age, the British native promised her parents she’d find a job and that she did! Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Cara Delevingne’s family, net worth, job and more.

Cara Delevingne Family

The Suicide Squad actress was born to Charles Delevingne, a property developer and her mother, Pandora Stevens. While her father didn’t grow up rich, her mother was the daughter of a publishing magnate and Jane Sheffield, a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.

Growing up, Cara explained her mother’s heroin addiction was a defining moment of her childhood. “It shapes the childhood of every kid whose parent has an addiction, You grow up too quickly because you’re parenting your parents,” she told Vogue in June 2015. “But it’s not something you get better from, I don’t think. I know there are people who have stopped and are fine now, but not in my circumstance. She’s still struggling.”

Cara Delevingne Job

From runways to the big screen, Cara’s resume is stacked. Apart from appearing in fashion shows for big names such as Chanel and Burberry, she’s appeared in a lot of movies.

The actress has appeared in films such as Anna Karenina and Pan, and also recently entered the DC universe in the big-screen adaptation of Suicide Squad.

Cara Delevingne Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cara has a hefty value of over $28 million.

Who Has Cara Delevingne Dated?

While Cara’s career has been successful, she’s dated a lot of A-listers over the years. The model is all about genuine connections and doesn’t believe in labeling her sexuality. “Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ‘So you’re gay.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay,’” she told Glamour in 2017.

Cara dated Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson from 2018 to 2020. While the pair sparked engagement rumors, Life & Style confirmed the split in May 2020.

“No one wanted it to be true,” an insider explained referring to their circle of mutual friends. “They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

Prior to her romance with Ashley, Cara has been romantically linked to major names in the entertainment industry like Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.