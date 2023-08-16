Even though “Mama June” Shannon‘s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is dying from terminal cancer, she had some raunchy fun with husband Justin Stroud and shared the NFSW video on her social media. Now the reality star is defending herself after an Instagram follower told her to “worry about” Anna and not post “this crap.”

June, 44, shared a Monday, August 14 video about the “gobbler challenge” and urged fans to give it a try. “I challenge all of my ladies out there to do this you’re not seeing anything and it’s all in fun his reaction is priceless,” she wrote in the caption about Justin, 35. At the end of the video, the From Not to Hot star sat facing her husband on the sofa, lifted up her long shirt and apparently wasn’t wearing any underwear, shaking her hips and saying “gobble, gobble, gobble.”

Justin blushed and briefly turned away in shock. “What, you don’t want to look at my gobbler?” June asked while her embarrassed husband responded, “What the f–k, why are you recording me?”

One user commented, “Worry about your oldest child with cancer dude and not f–king Instagram or TikTok all that. I know if my adult child had cancer, I’d drop everything and be by her side and fighting with her not doing this crap.”

Mama June fired back that she and Anna are in constant contact and that she occasionally needs to blow off steam amid her daughter’s health crisis.

“Well let me school you just a little bit, and Anna will even show you this for herself. We speak almost on a daily basis,” the TLC star began.

“Honestly, this is all been hard on all of us and she knows that but if she was really bad off, I mean come on I have common sense we wouldn’t be going anywhere. I would be right there like we always have every time that she had a chemo treatment me and Justin stay with her for the week,” June continued.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star explained that she and Anna live “five minutes away from each other” and “life doesn’t stop even though some days it feels like I’m living in a dream with all this.” She added how “it’s a daily struggle for me mental and emotional to deal with and sometime to get through the day, but I have to at the end of there is nothing we can change about the situation.”

June concluded about her video that she “needed a break from reality for a minute even though” even though Anna’s cancer is “in the front of my mind every second of every single day so me posting on social media doesn’t mean I don’t care or ain’t there for her during this. So thanks for your optimism but until you walk a day in my shoes U or anyone have any idea what I deal with and struggle with.”

Anna, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January when cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung. By May, she had undergone three rounds of chemotherapy, but her mom made the heartbreaking revelation in July that Anna’s condition was “terminal.”

“For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it’s always on my mind,” she said. “She’s stage 4. She’s not gonna go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ’cause you never know.”