There’s nothing like taking a peek into your favorite celebrity’s beauty routine. Who doesn’t love getting the scoop on new products celebs test out? Uncovering tried-and-true items entertainers can’t get enough of is a dream for most beauty enthusiasts. Sometimes, these products come with a hefty price tag. However, there are other instances when you can score budget-friendly celeb-approved essentials.

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline is one of the latest starlets to offer a peek into her beauty routine. On Monday, January 8, she was named Revlon’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. In a press release obtained by In Touch, Cline dished about her love for beauty. “I love makeup and it’s been a dream of mine to partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon,” she said. Joining the likes of iconic supermodel Ashley Graham and everyone’s favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, Cline dished on the Revlon products she uses to achieve everyday and red carpet glam.

The OBX star is reportedly a huge fan of Revlon’s Illuminance Serum Tint. If you’d like to learn more about the celeb-approved product, scroll ahead for the scoop!

Get the Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint for just $17 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready for the best of both worlds. This nourishing tint is essentially a makeup and skincare hybrid. Enriched with vitamins C and E, this lightweight serum evens the complexion. It’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid to moisturize the skin. Plus, it promotes skin flexibility and elasticity. Best of all? The serum tint features a makeup must-have. SPF 15 protects against harmful sun rays and prevents premature aging. Gotta love that!

Available in 16 buildable shades, this serum delivers a soft satin finish. For best results, clean, dry and prep skin before applying the tint. Blend it in with a brush, sponge or your fingers using circular motions. Add more coverage as desired.

Due to its formula, this tint is safe for oily and sensitive skin types. If you experience fine lines and creasing, don’t fret. This tint delivers coverage without settling into fine lines and fine lines.

Verified Amazon shoppers love this “perfect” skin tint. One customer left a humorous review. “I LOVE this skin tint,” the shopper began. “Hopefully it never gets discontinued,” they added before joking, “just in case I do have 3 backups.” According to the reviewer, “It’s that good.” They continued, “It’s long-wearing on my oil skin and it’s the perfect shade match.” Another customer revealed what they liked most about the tint. “Good texture,” the shopper wrote. They added that the tint “applies easily” and “rubs in very well.”

Give yourself a glow-up courtesy of this skincare and makeup hybrid. Shop Revlon’s Illuminance Serum Tint right now on Amazon!

