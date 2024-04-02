In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is officially underway, but it’s gotten off to a gloomy start. Many of us are waiting for the weather to catch up so we can finally say goodbye to chunky knit sweaters and fur-lined booties once and for all. It may take a few weeks for April’s showers to give way to sunny skies, but we’ve got our eye on one of this season’s biggest shoe trends — espadrille wedges.

Veteran actress Katie Holmes has gotten a headstart on the seasonal shoe style. On March 21, shoe brand Franco Sarto shared an Instagram post of Holmes wearing a pair of the brand’s most popular sandals during an outing in New York City. She styled a lightweight ribbed knit sweater with black trousers and the Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals, which just so happened to feature the same colors Holmes wore.

It should go without saying, but shortly after the brand’s post, the wedges were sold out on Amazon. The brand offers the same style of shoe in 24 other shades. If you’re in the market for a near spot-on dupe for Holmes’ wedges, you’re in luck.

Get the Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandals starting at $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Vince Camuto’s Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandals are equal parts comfy and stylish. They’re made with 100% leather and feature a braided jute wedge with hand whipstitching detail, a 0.5-inch platform and a 2.75-inch wedge heel. It also has a buckle closure to ensure stability.

They’re so chic and look amazing with springtime outfits. Whether you’re wearing a flowy dress or looking to elevate a pair of jeans, wedges are a helpful choice. Shoppers rave about how versatile these shoes are but encourage other shoppers to order in a size up because of the straps. “I’ve worn them twice so far and the strap was not as tight with the second wear,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I’ve worn them for several hours at a time and thankfully, they did not hurt my feet.”

Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandals $56 Description Celebrate Katie Holmes' spring style with these Vince Camuto espadrille wedges!

If you’re looking for a casual yet stylish pair of shoes to add to your springtime collection, try a pair of espadrille wedges. These Vince Camuto sandals look like near-spot-on dupes for a pair previously worn by Katie Holmes.

See it: Get the Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandals starting at $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.