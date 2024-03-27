In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Online shopping can be quite tricky. Since you can’t see the product in person, it’s hard to determine if something will fit you properly or if you’ll be impressed with the fabric and overall feel of an item. Thankfully, customer ratings and reviews are helpful tools to get the inside scoop.

Fellow shoppers share insider deets, commenting on everything from the fit of an item to styling tips and sizing suggestions. Some savvy customers even share pictures of themselves wearing the item to showcase how it holds up. It’s truly a lifesaver that comes in handy when you’re searching for new items and are in a time crunch.

Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal is a prime example. It’s a top-ranked Amazon find with more than 59,000 global ratings. Over 43,900 of those are perfect five-star reviews, which is super impressive. These sandals have 100% genuine suede insoles to form a perfect foot contour. The premium faux-leather straps are softly lined and won’t cause pain or discomfort. Plus, they’re designed with an EVA outsole to promote durability. The flattering cork footbed is flexible and comfy, so you can wear them without pain.

These comfy slides come in 22 shades, including standard colors like black Nappa and white. Shoppers can snag these sandals in lively prints like leopard and brown rugged, which come with a chic rose gold buckle.

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Foot Bed Sandal Final Sale: $30 $50 Description Sandals and spring go hand in hand. Score these shopper-approved slides while they're still on sale for 40% off.

One five-star reviewer claimed these slides were a “great alternative” to name-brand options. “I didn’t want to splurge on the famous name brand, so [I] decided to give these a try,” the shopper began. “I have had some arch issues in the past so [I] was a little nervous how these would feel, but they haven’t given me any issues while I’ve had them and I did do a fair bit of walking in them,” they continued. “I really am happy with these as an alternative to the pricey name brand and would definitely recommend them!”

Another shopper claimed they were “pleasantly surprised” with how well these lookalikes held up over time. “I have been wearing these off and on for about a month now and they still look brand new out of the box,” they shared. [I] would recommend for someone looking for a more affordable option.”

Upgrade your seasonal footwear collection with the help of these shopper-approved sandals. Score them while they’re still on sale at Amazon!

See it: Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.