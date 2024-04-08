In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After a few weeks of rain and gloom, things are looking up for us this spring. Sunny skies are on the horizon, and we’re so excited to dress to impress in fun, flattering, and affordable ensembles this spring. From lightweight fabrics to bold colors and warm-weather-approved silhouettes, many pieces make sense to rock as the season progresses.

Tank tops are a seasonal essential during the warmer months. Sleeveless turtlenecks, fitted tanks with shapewear-worthy compression, and ribbed knit tops are a few top contenders each spring. We just can’t get enough of tank tops’ comfort, warmth, and versatility. Right now, you can find a comfy, shopper-approved tank on sale starting at just $17 on Amazon!

The Merokeety Ribbed Tank Top will become a staple in your springtime wardrobe. This knit top is made from super soft and stretchy fabric that flatters different body shapes and silhouettes. It has a square-neck design in the front and a racerback. It features chic stripes that elevate this from a cozy and sleek look from an everyday top to a find so versatile you could dress it up. This shopper-approved top comes in 8 shades, including beige, black blue, green, and white, in women’s sizes small through extra large.

All it takes is one glance at the colorful shade range and you’ll be inspired to build so many different outfits around it. Style the white style with classic denim jeans, sling-back flats, and an oversized blazer for a classic look. Team the sand option with camouflage trousers, a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual look. It even looks great paired with cut-off shorts and flip-flops on tropical vacations.

Savvy Amazon shoppers have so many positive things to say about this top. “[The] tank is well made,” one reviewer began. [It] fits well and very comfortable. It’s not too low cut and the square neck is flattering. [I] will order more colors.” Another customer raved about how flattering it is. “The ribbed material is stretchy but at the same time it holds the shape well. I really like [the] comfortable and at the same time slim fit of this tank. It looks dressy casual.”

Layering is a timeless spring fashion trend. This ribbed knit tank top is the perfect addition for versatile spring looks.

