Waking up to clear, radiant skin is a dream of many beauty enthusiasts. Creating a skincare routine stocked with products to suit your needs is a helpful step toward making that dream a reality. Of course, cleansers, serums and moisturizers top the list, but there are more advanced tools that deliver professional-level results from the comfort of your own home.

Take TikTok influencer Alix Earle, for instance. She’s known for sharing her makeup and skincare routines in popular Get Ready With Me videos, where she raves about the products she loves most. Last winter, celebrity makeup artist Joanne Marchevsky revealed that she used the Solawave Advance Skincare Wand to prep the TikToker’s skin during Miami’s Art Basel. You can snag the four-in-one massaging wand on sale right now on Amazon!

This facial wand uses non-invasive galvanic currents to increase the absorption of serums and creams to ensure your go-to skincare products work. It also uses rejuvenating LED red light therapy to minimize fine lines and brighten discoloration. Best of all? It provides a warm facial massage that depuffs the skin and increases circulation, creating a radiant glow.

For best use, start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and lukewarm to prep the skin. Next, apply a thin layer of your favorite serum and glide the wand across your face upward and outwardly, covering your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, jaw, neck and upper lip for up to five minutes three times a week. Follow up with a nourishing moisturizer!

The TikTok influencer isn’t the only person experiencing great results! Satisfied Amazon customers left thorough reviews of their experience. “I am absolutely thrilled with the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand,” one reviewer raved. “It has quickly become an essential part of my skincare routine, and I can’t stop raving about it,” they continued. “It’s a game-changer in my skincare routine, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Another savvy shopper agreed. “I’ve been using this for about two weeks and I’ve noticed that my skin tone is extremely even and clear. Not to mention this has quickly become the best part of my skin care routine and I look forward to the end of the day when I can wash my face and use this device. 10/10 would recommend!”

