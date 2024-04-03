In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like snagging a quality pair of jeans. Right now iconic denim brand Levi’s is having the ultimate moment in pop culture. Days after Beyoncé released her “Levii’s Jeans” single with Post Malone, the denim brand is back in the headlines with another reference from a megastar.

Guts singer Olivia Rodrigo won the Pop Album of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1. The singer is currently on tour, so she couldn’t attend the ceremony to accept the award. Instead, she appeared on a pre-recorded video, wearing a $195 Realisation Par sweater and Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in well worn black.

Get the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Jeans starting at $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are perfect for spring. They have a classic straight-leg silhouette and a high-rise waist, which we love. They also have a chic cropped length that shows a little leg. Don’t worry, these jeans won’t make you too cold on days when there’s still a chill in the air. They’re available in 16 colors in women’s sizes 24 regular through 39.

In terms of styling, you can take a page from Rodrigo’s book, and rock it with a casual sweater. Serve an elevated look when you team these jeans with a slinky blouse and a blazer. They’re so versatile that you can turn them into an office-approved essential. They look great with collared shirts, fancy blouses, loafers and slingback flats.

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $56 Description Channel Olivia Rodrigo's acceptance speech style with these classic Levi's Jeans.

Rodrigo’s stamp of approval proves just how awesome these jeans are. However, savvy Amazon shoppers left reviews sharing their thoughts on these jeans. One satisfied customer captioned their review, “The world is not ready for me in these jeans. I am a MENACE.” Ha! “I feel totally feral out walking in these jeans. My husband follows me around the house like a lovesick puppy when I wear them. They’re comfortable, soft, cute, and have just enough of a bell fare to not be over the top.” The shopper listed a few of the things they liked most about the jeans. “[They’re] wrinkle-resistant, soft but very sturdy denim, stretchy, and super high rise.”

Another impressed shopper raved about how impressed they were. “There is a perfect amount of stretch to where you still get the true denim feel but it gives enough to be comfortable. And the huge perk of being able to show off my favorite pair of boots should not be overlooked,” they added. “Get you some. These jeans are giving high school in the ’90’s and I am in love.”

Channel Olivia Rodrigo’s acceptance speech style with these shopper-approved Levi’s jeans.

See it: Get the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Jeans starting at $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.