Are you ready to upgrade your wardrobe for spring? Get ready to serve major looks for less. From now through March 25, Amazon is offering massive savings during the Big Spring Sale. Right now, you can snag huge discounts on everything from built-in-shapewear dresses to classic pieces from timeless brands.

We searched through pages of deals and rounded up versatile and flattering pieces. You’ll be able to wear these tops, dresses, two-piece sets and trousers everywhere from work to the gym. Check out our top picks below!

Tops & Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral maxi dress is an absolute stunner. You’ll want to twirl around in the springtime breeze thanks to the lightweight and flowy fabric.

2. We Also Love: We love it when we find a trendy product that’s size-inclusive. This 9-in-1 shapewear dress is available in women’s sizes XS through 4XL.

3. We Can’t Forget: Get ready to serve nostalgic vibes! This iconic Tommy Hilfiger dress channels the late ’90s and early 2000s era in fashion.

4. Bonus: This three-pack tank top set is ideal for fashionistas who plan on working out this spring. These athletic tops are made with an exaggerated armhole design to make exercising easy and breezy. Best of all? It’s made without itchy tags that scratch up your neck.

Bottoms & Two-Piece Sets

5. Casual Cargos: Are you obsessed with the cargo pants trend? Well, get ready to bring the look into the office with the help of these dressy cargo trousers.

6. Minimal Wins: This laidback two-piece set serves effortless vibes for less!

7. Boho Babe: If you’re looking to channel boho-chic vibes this spring, snag this tiered maxi skirt. It’s flowy and comes with pockets to stash essentials like your phone and wallet.

8. Bedtime Attire: Upgrade your nighttime collection with this cozy two-piece short set. It comes in 37 different colors, so you can snag it in multiple shades.

9. On-The-Go: You’ll look so put together when you run weekly errands wearing this cozy half-zip hoodie with wide-leg sweatpants set.

10. Variety Pack: There’s nothing like snagging a versatile find that comes in multiple hues. This chic romper is available in more than 40 different shades, ranging from classic black and brown to fun floral prints and stripes.

Blazers & Outerwear

11. Big Business: Channel preppy vibes with the help of this Tommy Hilfiger blazer. It’s so sophisticated, you can wear it anywhere from the campus library to a business meeting.

12. Cardi Party: Spring may have sprung, but it’s not time to ditch your outerwear. This coat-cardigan hybrid is the perfect option for those unseasonably cool spring days.

13. Last But Not Least: You’ll want to pull this half-zip hoodie out when cozy vibes are on the agenda. It’s made from plush fabric that won’t make you overheat as the weather warms up.