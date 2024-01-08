Many of us wish we could snap our fingers and reverse whatever skincare woes plague our complexions. While zit-zapping pimple patches draw out gunk and reduce inflammation overnight, there aren’t many other instances where beauty buffs can transform their skin in little to no time. Here’s the thing: It’s all about consistency. Using products for days, weeks and sometimes months at a time is often the recipe for achieving the glowing, radiant skin our dreams.

Just ask Glass Onion star Kate Hudson! In March 2023, she chatted with Mindbodygreen about the beauty and wellness routine she had been loving as of late. Along with a cult-favorite barrier cream and a drugstore mascara, Hudson revealed that she was delivered a “surprise hit” by skin care tools. “I didn’t think you could get a tool at home that would actually have a really strong effect on your skin. Then I started with NuFACE… I swear by them now.”

According to Hudson, she achieved optimal results when she used a NuFACE Microcurrent Toning Device consistently. The celeb-approved skincare tool is available in multiple models, the Trinity and the Mini (which are the same tool, but different sizes), however the actress didn’t mention exactly which one she used. “When I do the NuFACE every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that because I always think those things feel gimmicky, but they really work.” The actor first learned about the product through one of her friends, who was best friends with the brand’s founder and began using it often. “I find that the more consistent you use it, the better… You have to really do it or you’re not gonna see [results], but when you do, it’s actually shocking.”

Hudson isn’t the only one on the receiving end of impressive results from the toning device. Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are also reportedly big fans of NuFACE — and it’s a hit with Amazon shoppers too! The NuFACE Mini Starter Kit delivers a five-minute facial which lifts and tones on the go. The portable device sculpts down to the muscle while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Genius!

The difference between NuFACE and other skincare products is that it goes beneath the skin’s surface to smooth fine lines, plus contour and sculpt deep down to the facial muscles. It delivers a low-level electrical current which mimics the body’s natural current to help tone and lift. Meanwhile, the device comes equipped with a Smart App that provides tips for exclusive treatments, step-by-step tutorials and a Self-Tracker to monitor progress and celebrate your skincare achievements.

This device delivers quality results that left verified Amazon shoppers stunned. “Best product out there,” one reviewer began. “Be consistent and you will see a big difference.” Dishing on their personal experience, the owner explained, “You can feel your muscles tighten and after two months you will notice a really good wake-up face and your makeup goes on and stays better.”

Another shopper agreed, and revealed the NuFACE Trinity delivered “visible results” and claim it was “worth the money.” The shopper explained they were experiencing marionette lines and forehead lines before using NuFACE. “Consistent use of the Trinity helped tremendously,” the shopper noted. Score

