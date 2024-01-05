You may not realize it, but your everyday habits may be contributing to your bright white smile losing its luster. From frequent trips to your favorite coffee shops, to snacking on foods that stain your teeth, so many of our daily habits contribute to our smile dimming over time. Of course, heading in for your bi-annual teeth cleaning is helpful, but if you’re between appointments and looking for another way out, you should try some teeth whitening strips.

Teeth whitening strips are a key tool in helping to revive dull smiles. However, some whitening strips are enriched with toxic chemicals which often lead to painful tooth sensitivity. You know, those moments when you wince taking a sip of cold water? That’s an example of tooth sensitivity. Thankfully, Amazon has a top-rated set of teeth whitening strips that lift stains without harsh bleaches which remove enamel and lead to sensitivity.

The Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips clean, freshen and whiten teeth without sensitivity. Enriched with coconut, sage and lemon peel oils, these strips protect the good bacteria in the mouth and detoxify the bad.

For best results, apply Luminuex Teeth Whitening Strips to freshly brushed and dry teeth for two weeks. According to a study hosted by the brand, Lumineux found that participants didn’t complain of pain or damage to the teeth or gums. In fact, it’s said that participants saw an average of teeth becoming 14 shades whiter. Impressive!

Get the Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with delivering bright, white smiles, Lumineux has taken Amazon’s certified Compact by Design Climate Pledge. The brand has created products with less packaging, less air in the container, more efficient shape and waterless technology to decrease product size and weight in an attempt to lower carbon emissions. Of course, we have to support a sustainable effort!

The non-toxic formula has Amazon reviewers smiling from ear to ear. One verified Amazon shopper wrote, “I don’t love the idea of having whiter teeth using toxic products, so these are perfect for me!” The shopper assured that they would “for sure be using these” as their go-to in the future.

If you’re on the hunt to brighten your smile in 2024, look no further. These non-toxic teeth whitening strips may be the new addition you never knew you needed!

