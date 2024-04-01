In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So many of the foods we love serve helpful skincare benefits. From brightening and firming courtesy of vitamin C-enriched oranges to the soothing properties of aloe vera, the yummy foods we use to nourish us on the inside do just as much when they’re used on the outside.

Case in point, cucumbers. A crunchy treat, cucumbers have a high water content, making them helpful in reducing blood sugar and preventing constipation. Along with the internal benefits, cucumbers nourish and hydrate the skin. Long gone are the days of sneaking cucumber slices from the fridge and using them to relax once or twice a week. Beloved beauty brands have created cucumber-enriched products to keep our skin in tip-top shape.

Actress Linsday Lohan is a fan of incorporating cucumber into her beauty routine. During a chat with the New York Post, the Irish Wish star revealed she uses the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to revive puffy under eyes. “I wear these in the mornings to help me wake up. They keep my eyes looking fresh,” the new mom shared.

These Lohan-approved patches are formulated with cucumber extract to detoxify, nourish and de-puff the under-eye area. Cucumber isn’t the only standout ingredient in this trendy product. Aloe, chamomile, and allantoin are key ingredients that work to soothe and reduce redness from irritation. Caffeine and arnica are two other ingredients that minimize the appearance of dark circles. Best of all? These celeb-approved patches deliver brighter and smoother skin after just 15 minutes of wear.

Just like Lohan, Amazon shoppers noticed great chances after including these gels into their skincare routine. “I love these!! These are worth every dollar,” one five-star reviewer shared. “They instantly depuff, brighten and are so cooling and relaxing. They make my skin look bright and clear when I take them off and they are the perfect first step in my get-ready process.” The reviewer also shared how they’ve incorporated the patches into their daily routine. “I put them on for 30 minutes, but sometimes if I have more time I’ll leave them on as long as possible.”

No matter if you’ve pulled an all-nighter or got a full eight hours of sleep, eye patches can help depuff and revive puffy, sleepy under eyes. Shop Lindsay Lohan’s go-to patches right now on Amazon!

