Raise your hand if you’ve noticed your skin getting a little dryer over the past few months? If so, that means your complexion is probably going through the motions courtesy of the changing seasons. Old Man Winter arrives full throttle with cold, dry weather which often wreaks havoc on the skin. We’ve been there!

Dry patches, redness and peeling are several symptoms that cold-weather-induced dryness bring. Thankfully, the remedy to your skincare woes can be as simple as a quick trip to Amazon. The Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is a top-rated moisturizer that’s a favorite of model and influencer Hailey Bieber.

In October 2022, the Rhode Skin founder posted a skincare prep GRWM TikTok video, where she opened up about the go-to products she uses before applying makeup. After applying two of her Rhode staples, Bieber followed up with the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream. The 27-year-old revealed that she applies the moisturizers in spots where she gets more dry. “I feel like I can use the tiniest bit. I feel like that does the trick when I’m wanting to add a little bit of hydration and sheen,” she explained.

If you want to combat dry skin using one of the GRWM queen’s favorite products, read ahead for the scoop!

Dubbed a head-to-toe “winter miracle for dry skin” by Amazon shoppers, just a small dab of this nutrient-rich nourishes dry, rough skin. Rosemary, chamomile and sunflower extracts combine with sweet almond oils to deliver maximum coverage and deliver a radiant glow.

Skincare enthusiasts with skincare, get ready! This cream is enriched with a paraben- and phthalate-free formula, making it safe for sensitive skin types. Even better? It’s made free of synthetic fragrances and preservatives. The rich, lavish texture quickly absorbs into the skin. A multi-purpose beauty staple, this cream can be used to do everything from replenishing dry hands, to serving as a smoothing hair agent to tame frizz and hydrate dry ends.

Bieber’s go-to moisturizer has received a round of applause from verified Amazon shoppers. “It is thick! In a good way,” one shopper noted. “I can immediately tell a difference with this. My skin feels like butter.” Another satisfied customer mentioned the long-lasting effects of this lotion. “Four hours later my skin feels just as soft and moisturized, normally it feels dry by now,” the reviewer noted.

If you’re looking to refresh dry, parched skin, this Hailey Bieber-approved find just may be your best bet!

