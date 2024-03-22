In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Long gone are the days of baking in the sun or hopping into a tanning bed for a bronzed glow. Self-tanning mousses, lotions, gels and sprays have all risen as helpful tools to achieve sunkissed skin. Many of these products are geared toward everything from the neck down. However, there are some self-tanning options that are safe for the face.

Right now, shoppers can receive 20% off St. Tropez’s classic facial self-tanning mist during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. From now until March 25, Amazon is slashing the price tags of so many products across its expansive catalog. Savvy shoppers can find discounts on everything from premium eyelash serums to flattering fashion essentials and more. This major savings event is coming in super handy for shoppers who want to glow a little brighter this spring!

This isn’t just a regular self-tanner. The St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Face Mist has skin-loving benefits too. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and hibiscus extract to refresh and revive skin. It comes with a no-rinse, no streak and no transfer formula. Best of all it doesn’t leave behind a yucky self-tan smell. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly and safe for sensitive skin types.

For best use, moisturize dry areas, shake the bottle and spritz three to five times to ensure even coverage. A medium glow will subtly develop within four to eight hours, making this ideal for overnight use. Spray on additional layers for a deeper finish.

Amazon shoppers are impressed with several standout features. According to reviewers, this self-tan mist doesn’t leave behind a sticky film. “I showered at night and followed the directions on the bottle and applied before bed,” one five-star reviewer wrote before noting that the mist did not leave behind any “stickiness.” However, “[it] just felt like I misted my face with water.”

After waking up the next morning, the reviewer woke up with “a subtle but quite pretty natural color.” The shopper claimed the tan was still intact a week later. “I love this product and I love the way it makes my natural makeup-less face look on days I don’t want to wear it.” They also called out how well it works for mature skin. “I’ll be 50 in a few months and I love this product! It is now part of my beauty regimen.”

If you’re searching for a product to deliver a sunkissed glow year-round, try a self-tan mist. This shopper-approved find is on sale right now during Amazon’s major sale!

