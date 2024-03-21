In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying how mascara and lash extensions deliver full, wispy eyelashes. From waterproof formulas to professional-grade clusters, there are so many ways to achieve the lashes many dream of. While we love the temporary look falsies and mascara provide, some beauty enthusiasts want their natural lashes to look just as glamorous. That’s where eyelash serums come in handy!

Eyelash serums are typically enriched with formulas to help condition and grow your natural lashes. Some serums are laced with vitamins and minerals to support and maintain healthy lashes at the root while others promote lash growth. Right now, you can score a bestselling lash serum on sale for 35% off as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for just $23 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Everyone from Brooke Shields to Ramona Singer has raved about the stunning results the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum provides. The bestselling serum has more than 33,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, proving that shoppers have had just as successful results. The opthalmologist-tested serum is enriched with vitamins, peptides and amino acids to support the appearance of longer, thicker-looking lashes in just six weeks and full improvement in three months.

For best results, clean and dry the upper lash line. Apply to the upper lash line using the same technique you’d use to apply liquid eyeliner. Allow to dry for two to three minutes. If the serum gets into the eyes, rinse with cool water to flush.

Amazon

“I love this product, it works very well with continued daily use over several months,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It made my lashes so thick, full, and long that I never go to get lash lifts and/or tints anymore (which are very expensive and take a long time),” the customer continued. “I’ve noticed that my lashes look very beautiful and full even without mascara, which is incredible.”

Another shopper had a similar experience. “Um, this stuff is crazy crazy, I wasn’t expecting much, and I have to admit feeling kind of foolish at the idea this might not work,” one reformed skeptic shared. “I thought after about two weeks my lashes looked a little more full and thick, so I continued to use it daily and more or less forgot about it, it wasn’t until about four or five weeks in when I was talking to my husband about something and he interjected almost forcibly how LONG and THICK my lashes were looking,” the shopper continued. “He expressed it almost incredulously, then asked if I was wearing mascara or lash makeup because they looked so healthy and beautiful!”

If you want to get long, wispy lashes without the help of mascara or lash extensions, an eyelash serum may be your best bet. Shop this bestseller while it’s still on sale for 35% off!

See it: Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for just $23 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.