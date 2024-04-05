In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can’t get enough of tuning into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards on her hit Bravo series. When the show ends, she keeps viewers and fans alike up to date on the latest fashion and beauty trends. Along with timely Amazon Livestreams, where she documents her favorite products, she’s often caught in street-style photos, showcasing her timeless style.

Back in March, she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a trendy outfit that’s perfect for spring. She wore a long-sleeved white rib knit shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat. The ensemble delivered equal parts loungewear and cowboy-inspired. If you’re looking for a versatile outfit to wear this season, start with a shirt similar to the one worn by the Bravolebrity. We found a near-spot-on dupe on sale for just $20!

Get the Meroketty Ribbed Knit Top for just $20 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate on the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll look so chic and stylish in the Meroketty Ribbed Knit Top! The crewneck top is made from a soft and stretchy material that delivers a flattering look. It has a lightly cropped silhouette, but it doesn’t expose too much skin.

This shirt comes in so many fun shades. You can recreate the RHOBH star’s look with the white style. If you prefer more vibrant shirts, don’t worry. It comes in orange, purple, light blue, and hot pink. The options don’t stop there. It comes in neutral shades like khaki, caramel, light grey and brown, too.

MEROKEETY Ribbed Knit Shirt Final Sale: $20 $21 Description There's nothing like a sleek T-shirt to set an outfit off. Recreate Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' loungewear look with this $20 top!

“I’m honestly so pleasantly surprised with this top,” one five-star reviewer said. “This top is PERFECT — the dark green color is rich & gorgeous, and fits beautifully. The sleeves are long enough, the fit in the shoulders & back is perfect, and the length is great — it’s very slightly cropped and is really soft and comfortable to wear.”

If you’re looking for a Kyle Richards-approved loungewear look, snag this $20 shirt on Amazon!

See it: Get the Meroketty Ribbed Knit Top for just $20 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate on the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.