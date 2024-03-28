In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably packing away your winter clothes and shopping for new additions in honor of the spring. Dresses are a go-to fashion item we can’t wait to explore as the season progresses. The lightweight fabrics, unique color options and flattering fits make them an easy option we gravitate towards whether we’re lounging around the house, running errands or grabbing a bite to eat.

Right now, you can snag a shopper-approved maxi dress for just $20 on Amazon! The floor-length, spaghetti-strap dress is so comfortable and flattering, you won’t want to take it off. It’s so versatile that reviewers shared the unique ways they have styled it. Read ahead for the fashion scoop!

The LILLUSORY Slip Dress is a springtime closet essential. It’s made from soft and stretchy material to accentuate curves. While the fabric is lightweight, it’s not see-through, so you don’t have to worry about your undies peeking through. It’s so versatile that you can wear it with sneakers and sandals or dress it up with heels.

Shoppers can snag this dress in more than a dozen different shades. Fashionistas who live for a vibrant look will love the light green, champagne and hot pink options. Shoppers with a knack for classic hues can rock this dress too. It comes in minimalist shades like black, brown, white and gray.

Simply put, this dress is beyond versatile. Amazon left photo reviews wearing it to so many different places. One shopper rocked it during a tropical vacation to Mexico, while another wore it as a baby shower dress. They left detailed comments sharing just how comfy the dress really is. “This dress is the most cozy maxi dress I own,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I even wear it around the house just for the heck of it. It’s very flattering in all the right places and the straps are super cute and dainty.”

Along with being super fashionable, this dress is also functional for expectant moms and mothers who are breastfeeding. “[I] genuinely LOVE this dress! [I] bought and wore [it] for my baby shower but this will be a perfect dress for PP (postpartum) as well,” another five-star reviewer wrote. This mother-to-be offered styling tips as well, revealing she “paired [it] with a sweater for the early spring weather.”

Channel effortlessly chic vibes this spring, courtesy of this LILLUSORY Slip Dress. Snag it while it’s still on sale for just $20!

