Have you ever washed your face and noticed pesky blackheads lingering around your nose afterward? Maybe you’ve doubled-cleansed after wearing a face full of glam makeup all day and peeped leftover product in a hard-to-reach area? If you’ve ever experienced either of those encounters, then you probably need to add a toner to your skincare lineup.

Toners are a skincare essential. The post-cleansing product removes impurities like dirt, bacteria and makeup left behind after cleansing. Depending on their formulation, some toners brighten while others hydrate and minimize the appearance of pores. There are even some toners that work to exfoliate the skin in the process.

If you’re looking to add a new toner to your skincare routine, you can snag a shopper-approved find on sale as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Some By Mi Miracle Toner is a mildly exfoliating toner. Best of all? You can snag it on sale right now for just $11.

Get the Some By Miracle Toner for just $11 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This miracle toner is enriched with so many standout ingredients. Tea tree water extract delivers antiseptic properties, which soothe blemishes and irritation while reducing oiliness. Alpha-hydroxy acids, better known as AHA, exfoliate the skin’s surface to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It also improves skin complexion and tone. Beta-hydroxy acid, also known as BHA, removes the gunk from pores while PHA, polyhydroxy acid, gently hydrates, brightens and improves the overall appearance of the skin. It’s also laced with patented ingredients, including sebum-controlling P-PEFINYL and moisturizing FRUCTAN.

Savvy Amazon shoppers couldn’t help but rave about their experience using this toner. “I have struggled with blackheads on my nose for as long as I can remember,” one reviewer shared. “I’ve tried everything but have never been able to get rid of them… until using this.” The shopper was so impressed, they recommended it to other customers. “If you’re looking for something to help with pesky blackheads give this a shot!”

