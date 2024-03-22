In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Self-care is so important. Recently, it’s gained so much notoriety, especially with celebrities and influencers on social media. Dedicating time to relax, unwind and relieve the stress we encounter daily seems like a no-brainer. However, many of us struggle to make space for ourselves. The stress of returning to in-office work has encouraged many of us to prioritize self-care even more.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo knows a thing or two about leading a busy lifestyle. The fashion contributor recently caught up with Us Weekly, revealing her top Amazon Big Spring Sale picks. ICYMI: From March 20 through March 25, Amazon is offering Prime Day-worthy sales in honor of the first-ever Big Spring Sale.

The fashion contributor revealed that she uses Raemao’s “life-changing” massage gun to relieve stress. “I use it after a workout and it helps immensely with muscle soreness!” If you’re looking for a new way to relax, head straight to Amazon — as DeSorbo’s pick is on sale for just $40!

Get the Raemao Deep Tissue Massage Gun for just $40 (originally $66) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This deep-tissue massage gun has 15 specialized massage heads. It delivers 12mm deep tissue massage at a maximum speed of 32000rpm to reduce muscle stiffness and soreness and promote blood circulation. It’s safe for use on the back, neck and arms.

It has 10 different speeds to soothe various levels of muscle soreness and deep tissue massage. You don’t have to worry about loud noises. This massage gun has powerful brushless motors so it won’t affect others. It’s super interactive too — it has an LED intelligent touch screen to adjust the speed and monitor the battery life.

“If you have sore muscles and knots it is a gamer changer if you really use it as often as you should,” one one five-star reviewer raved. “It is also great to use on another person on hard-to-get spots that you can not reach. I love it, I just need to use it more,” the shopper added.

Another shopper raved it’s “100% worth every penny, if not more.” The five-star reviewer said, “This massage gun genuinely blows my mind in terms of bang for your buck.” The shopper raved, “Long story short, this massage gun is incredible. I use it every day before my stretches and exercises, and it has made a world of difference.”

If you’re looking to increase self-care, snag this celeb-approved machine gun while it’s on sale for just $40!

