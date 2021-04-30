Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shared words of wisdom in a cryptic message after drama popped off between the Edwards and McKinney families during the season 9 Teen Mom OG reunion.

” … She remembered who she was, and the game changed,” the 24-year-old’s quote read on Thursday, April 29. Mackenzie and husband Ryan Edwards were not present for the MTV special, but his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, went on the couple’s behalf and spoke about their visitation disputes regarding their grandson, Bentley, 12. Maci Bookout McKinney and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were also present to explain their side of the story.

In the comments section of Mackenzie’s post, fans couldn’t stop talking about the heated coparenting exchange between them on the reunion. “Ryan has never been there for [his son] but y’all put it on Bentley, y’all make Bentley feel guilty,” Taylor, 32, vented during part two of the special. He then called Larry a “sorry son of a bitch.”

“You are not putting Bentley first,” Jen later fired back, to which he replied, “You ain’t either when you guilt-trip him!”

After Maci, 29, and Taylor made their exit, host Dr. Drew Pinsky said Taylor is clearly very upset with Ryan, 33, for his behavior while raising Bentley.

“Is he angry at Ryan or is he jealous of Ryan? What is it?” Jen chimed in, saying Maci and Taylor should return so they could talk like “adults.” The conversation was upsetting for both sides and Jen broke down in tears at one point, saying, “I’m done with this show. I’m done, I’m done.”

Fans just got to see the showdown on TV, but Larry revealed he and wife Jen were fired from the show in March 2021. Not long after, Mackenzie and Ryan confirmed they were also released from their contract so the network could primarily focus on Maci’s storyline for the time being.

“We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” Mackenzie said in a follow-up video shared on her Instagram Stories in April. “We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

Mackenzie also noted she is excited to launch her own fitness regimen in the near future, adding, “I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers, and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality.”