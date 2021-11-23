By the age of 31, Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) has already earned a substantial amount of money. The Cleveland, Ohio native pursued his passion for music and adopted his stage name due to his speedy lyrical delivery, having taken his career to new heights in recent years. MGK released five studio albums, with his sixth set to drop in 2022. In May 2021, he solidified his bad boy presence by dropping a steamy music video for his song “Bloody Valentine” featuring his girlfriend, Megan Fox. In addition to making music, the performer has also dabbled in the world of acting. Scroll down to find out the star’s net worth and get more details.

What Is MGK’s Net Worth?

As of 2021, the “Glass House” rapper’s net worth sits around $10 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. After the success of his eight self-released mixtapes, including Stamp of Approval, Homecoming, 100 Words and Running and Lace Up, to name a few, he’s gone on to create more chart-topping singles.

How Does He Make Money?

MGK has continued to make a name for himself. He released his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, in September 2020, which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Platinum in America and Canada and Gold in the UK — and his sixth studio album, Born With Horns, is set to drop in 2022. The rapper also landed several movie gigs, appearing in films like Beyond the Lights, The Land, Bird Box and Big Time Adolescence. He even showed off his comedic chops during an episode of Wild ‘N Out.

What Keeps Him Motivated?

Machine Gun Kelly is the proud father of a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, shared with his ex Emma Cannon. “I’m fortunate to have a baby girl who’s super into everything that I say and do,” he told Rolling Stone about his little one, revealing she’s “just fun to be around” and keeps him on his grind.

Who Does He Hang Out With?

The musician is close pals with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. On top of that, he’s formed a close bond with Travis Barker, the drummer of one of his favorite bands Blink-182 and now frequent collaborator, as well as Travis’ fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. The duo is often seen enjoying double dates with MGK and his girlfriend Megan, whom he grew close to during their time filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.