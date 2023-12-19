It’s been more than 30 years since Macaulay Culkin became the face of Christmas after Home Alone premiered and it’s good to know he hasn’t lost his holiday cheer! The actor and fiancée Brenda Song transformed his home in Toluca Lake, California, into a light show spectacular.

The couple’s kids Dakota Song Culkin and baby No. 2 – whose name has yet to be revealed – are living in an LED winter wonderland as their property is surrounded by festive lights. A large lighted green wreath is featured outside the center of the home, which is sure to catch Santa’s attention. Macaulay and Brenda also placed lights in the grass area of their front yard and around the plant trimmings that surround their house.

Keep scrolling to see Macaulay Culkin’s festive Christmas decorations.