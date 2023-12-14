The Brady Bunch, they ain’t! A source exclusively tells In Touch that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dealing with in-law drama — and may not have the dreamy blended-family holidays they’re hoping for. “They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they’ve always been tactfully kept apart,” says the source, explaining that Ben’s mom is “wary” of his second marriage. Meanwhile, says the source, Ben, 51, and J.Lo, 54, have to figure out their kids’ visitation schedules with exes Jen Garner and Marc Anthony.

Then there’s J.Lo’s less-than-fuzzy feelings for Ben’s brother, Casey. “To be fair, Casey isn’t too keen on Jennifer either,” says the source. “Ben is still trying to sweet-talk her into inviting him. Add Jennifer’s two sisters to the mix and it’s a recipe for chaos. “Jennifer and Ben have this [vision] of the perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging,” notes the source. “But the reality is far from it.”