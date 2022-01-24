Like father, like son! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a beyond adorable video of her husband Zach Roloff and son Jackson looking like two peas in a pod, riding in an excavator.

Sharing an Instagram Stories video of the dad-son pair inside the construction vehicle doing work on their property, Tori, 30, wrote that they were “in their element.”

In addition to sharing the clip of Zach, 31, and Jackson, 4, hard at work doing a digging project, Tori set the video to Tim McGraw’s “My Best Friend.”

This isn’t the only cute video of Jackson that Tori has shared recently. On January 20, the mom of two posted an adorable clip of Jackson attempting to cozy up next to his little sister, Lilah Ray, who was not so into the idea of cuddling up.

“Jackson just wants to cuddle. Homegirl is not a snuggler,” the TLC personality jokingly wrote over the cute clip she shared on her Instagram Stories, which depicted Lilah, 2, escaping a snuggle session from her big brother on the couch.

And while the family of four recently visited Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach during a trip to Oregon, Tori revealed that her children were so “excited to be home” after the eventful vacation.

“[Our dog] Murph, loves racing through the sand and Lilah loved gathering things in her bucket! As for Zach and I, we just loved watching all happen,” the soon-to-be mother of three continued. “I felt so good on this trip (in relation to pregnancy) and am really hoping it lasts!”

Their trip together was only a few hours away from their new home in Battle Ground, Washington, which she and Zach reportedly bought for $944,000. Their new 3,300-square-foot home sits on two acres of land and features a renovated kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

With Tori expecting her third child with Zach, it won’t be long until their home welcomes a newborn and Jackson and Lilah say hello to their new sibling.