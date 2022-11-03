Family of five. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, are done having kids.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 2, Tori, 31, was asked if their family “is complete” after the couple welcomed their third child, Josiah, in April.

“Yes,” the TLC star responded. “No more babies for us!”

Later in the Q&A session, Tori was asked how she deals with mom-shaming on social media. “It can actually be so ridiculous on here,” she said. “I really try hard not to pay attention to ‘perfect parents’ but it is hard when I feel like I have to defend myself with every little thing. All I know is I am doing my best.”

In addition to Josiah, 6 months, Tori and Zach, 32, are the parents to son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2.

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

During the season 24 premiere of LPBW on Tuesday, November 1, the parents expressed their concerns about their two older kids meeting Josiah for the first time.

“It definitely didn’t go well when we brought Lilah home from the hospital,” Tori shared before a throwback clip showed Jackson refusing to go near his little sister during their first meeting.

The former schoolteacher added that she was “expecting the worst but hoping for the best,” while Zach agreed.

As Zach and Tori walked into their home with the newborn in his car seat, Jackson ran directly to his mom, and she told him to be “gentle” near Josiah.

Jackson embraced the idea of having a new baby brother and showed his excitement by pumping his fists in the air and chanting, “Oh yeah, oh yeah.” Meanwhile, Lilah was calm as she took a moment to stare at Josiah in the car seat.

“We thought he was gonna lash out or freak out, everyone was gonna start crying … but it ended up being fantastic,” Zach said of the moment in a confessional.

The episode also featured the first time Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, met her newest grandchild. While Amy, 60, held Josiah, Lilah appeared to come to terms that she has a new sibling as she marveled at the baby. “His little eyes are open. They opened a little bit,” the proud grandma said while rocking Josiah.

Lilah then brought over a blanket for her grandmother to use as she held Josiah. “Best big sister ever,” Tori said in response to her daughter’s kind gesture.