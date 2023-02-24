Mom life. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff jokingly complained that her kids had three snow days in a row.

“They just called school again for tomorrow,” Tori, 31, said in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 22.

After noting it will be the “third snow day this week after a four-day weekend,” the TLC personality turned her camera to her backyard to reveal only a light dusting of snow.

“Send help,” she concluded.

In addition to voicing her complaints, Tori wrote “there’s no snow” at the bottom of the video.

The former schoolteacher continued to document how she was spending the snow day with her kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 9 months.

In one clip, Jackson played with a Valentine’s Day-themed balloon as he shared his plans to “play horse” with his father, Zach Roloff.

While Tori often gushes about her love of being a mother, she has also been open with her fans about the tough parts of parenthood.

During a December 2022 episode of LPBW, viewers watched Tori and Zach, 32, argue about their different takes on parenting.

“My niche in life, I truly believe is being a mom. I love being a mom. So when I have days like yesterday — where I just didn’t have patience for my kids, when I get upset at them because of something that’s affecting me — I hate that,” Tori told her husband while reflecting on a tough day of parenting. “I went to bed last night with the worst mom guilt.”

Zach initially admitted he doesn’t experience “dad guilt” when he’s “mad at the kids,” though he later said that he occasionally feels bad about the ways he handles situations with Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.

After Tori noted that they don’t experience the “same guilt,” she added, “My guilt is like, did I spend enough time with them? Did I listen to them?”

Their tense conversation continued as Tori called out the father of three for not giving her “any credit” for the hard work she puts into raising their kids.

However, Zach disagreed and fired back, “I do give you credit, but I also hold you accountable.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The Oregon native has also been known to share relatable parenting moments via social media. In December 2022, she opened up about her mixed feelings about shopping without her kids.

“I have no kids in my car,” she explained in a video shared via her Instagram Stories while driving alone. “I’m stuck in traffic and I’m not even mad about it because I’m going Christmas shopping by myself and it’s glorious.”

Despite appreciating a moment of being alone, Tori said she felt out of synch without her kids. “But then also, how many moms have a panic attack when they’re alone?” she continued. “I just will be driving and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, where’s the kids?’ Like I forgot something and then I’m like, ‘No, I’m by myself.’”