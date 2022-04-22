Scary hospital visit! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff expressed their fears as their son Jackson was rushed to the hospital. The emotional moment was documented on the upcoming season of the TLC show.

In a teaser clip released on Thursday, April 22, Tori, 31, explained that Jackson, 4, had been struggling with his “bowing legs.” Tori and her husband Zach, 31, expressed their fears for their oldest child as the father of two pointed out his son’s noticeably curved legs.

“Just looking at his legs now, I’m like, what the heck, they’re so bowed,” Zach told Tori as the toddler walked on the couch.

The clip then cut to Zach and Jackson in the car, where the 4-year-old told the camera they were on their way to the hospital. His parents explained the hospital visit was for Jackson to undergo “leg surgery.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach – who also share 2-year-old daughter Lilah – admitted they were nervous for Jackson’s procedure. “Just that roller-coaster of like, ‘Uh-oh, what’s going to happen?’” Zach said in a confessional interview.

The segment concluded with a clip of Jackson smiling and waving as he was wheeled into surgery. Despite Jackson’s positive outlook on the situation, Tori appeared scared and emotional in the waiting room.

Tori previously opened up about Jackson’s procedure in an Instagram post, which she shared in November 2021. “Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” she wrote alongside a photo of Jackson in a hospital bed.

“This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry,” the TLC star continued in the caption. “Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

Then in January, Tori addressed fans’ concerns and insisted Jackson wasn’t in pain following the surgery.

“So Jackson DID have leg surgery. However, it was to correct bowing over time,” Tori told fans via Instagram Stories after a video of Jackson’s legs caused concern. “He had plates put on his growth plate. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow they will hopefully straighten and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

“He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed,” the pregnant reality star went on to explain. “However, they aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain. We’re hoping over the next five to six years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for baby J.”